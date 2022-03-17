Price Alert: Shares of Oneok (OKE) Trade 3.71% Higher at Midday March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OKE - Market Data & News Trade

Today Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is trading 3.71% up.

The latest price, as of 12:10:10 est, was $66.80. Oneok has risen $2.4 in trading today.

1,017,924 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Oneok has moved YTD 11.78%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Oneok visit the company profile.

About Oneok Inc.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

To get more information on Oneok Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Oneok Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles