Price Alert: Shares of One Stop Systems (OSS) Trade 1.27% Higher at Midday April 14

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) has gained $0.06 (1.27%) and is currently sitting at $4.77, as of 11:59:39 est on April 14.

22,542 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 20.77% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 21.08% over the last 30 days.

One Stop Systems anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About One Stop Systems Inc

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance edge computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance, and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

