Price Alert: Shares of ONE Gas (OGS) Trade 1.43% Higher at Midday April 20

Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE: OGS) rose 1.43% Wednesday.

As of 12:10:17 est, ONE Gas sits at $90.01 and has risen $1.27 per share.

ONE Gas has moved 7.58% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 15.32% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

About ONE Gas Inc

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'OGS.' ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

