Price Alert: Shares of ON Semiconductor (ON) Trade 6.32% Lower at Midday July 1

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON) shares lost 6.32%, or $3.18 per share, as on 12:07:18 est today. After Opening the Day at $49.30, 4,550,939 shares of ON Semiconductor have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $49.50 and $46.72.

This year the company is down 25.93%.

ON Semiconductor anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-01.

About ON Semiconductor Corp.

ON Semiconductor is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.

