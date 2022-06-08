Price Alert: Shares of Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Trade 5.03% Lower at Midday June 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZEUS - Market Data & News Trade

Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) has dropped $1.91 (5.03%) and sits at $36.41, as of 12:05:01 est on June 8.

25,109 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 11.12% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 14.09% over the last 30 days.

Olympic Steel anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

Olympic Steel anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Olympic Steel Inc.

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company's CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 36 facilities in North America.

