Price Alert: Shares of Olin (OLN) Trade 2.39% Higher at Midday March 16

Olin Corp. (NYSE: OLN) has climbed $1.2 (2.39%) and sits at $51.45, as of 12:07:41 est on March 16.

798,218 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 12.64% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 1.92% over the last 30 days.

Olin expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Olin Corp.

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

