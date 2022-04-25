Price Alert: Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, (ODFL) Trade 2.21% Higher at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ODFL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) moved 2.21% Monday.

As of 12:15:21 est, Old Dominion Freight Line, sits at $274.94 and has risen $5.94 per share in trading so far.

Old Dominion Freight Line, has moved 14.26% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 24.86% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ('LTL'), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

