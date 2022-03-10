Price Alert: Shares of Oil States, (OIS) Trade 3.79% Higher at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OIS - Market Data & News Trade

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) shares climbed 3.79%, or $0.28 per share, as on 12:09:19 est today. After Opening the Day at $7.41, 967,917 shares of Oil States, have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $7.84 and $7.41.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 48.69%.

Oil States, expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Oil States International, Inc.

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the oil and natural gas, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe.

