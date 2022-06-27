Price Alert: Shares of ObsEva SA. (OBSV) Trade 5.93% Lower at Midday June 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OBSV - Market Data & News Trade

ObsEva SA. (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares have fallen 5.93%, or $0.112 per share, as on 12:03:04 est today. Since opening at $1.88, 323,578 shares of ObsEva SA. exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $1.88 and $1.75.

Already the company is down 5.03%.

ObsEva SA. anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About ObsEva SA.

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids and preterm labor.

