Price Alert: Shares of Oblong (OBLG) Trade 9.24% Lower at Midday June 10

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ: OBLG) has dropped $0.0277 (9.24%) and is currently sitting at $0.27, as of 12:00:38 est on June 10.

173,037 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 1.48% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 25.03% over the last 30 days.

Oblong anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Oblong Inc

Oblong's innovative and patented technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine™ is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. Oblong supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and is a Cisco Solutions Plus integration partner.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

