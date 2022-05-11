Price Alert: Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Trade 2.62% Lower at Midday May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NXPI - Market Data & News Trade

Today NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) is trading 2.62% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:05:21 est, was $173.28. NXP Semiconductors NV dropped $4.67 so far today.

985,839 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, NXP Semiconductors NV has moved YTD 21.29%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on NXP Semiconductors NV visit the company profile.

About NXP Semiconductors NV

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020.

To get more information on NXP Semiconductors NV and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: NXP Semiconductors NV's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering