Price Alert: Shares of nVent Electric (NVT) Trade 2.81% Higher at Midday March 16

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) are up 2.81% Wednesday.

As of 12:07:00 est, nVent Electric sits at $35.25 and has climbed $0.965 per share.

nVent Electric has moved 1.54% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 9.30% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About nVent Electric plc

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The Company believes its inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. It designs, manufactures, markets, installs and services high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. The Company offers a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Its principal office is in London and its management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Its robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

