Price Alert: Shares of NVE (NVEC) Trade 2.43% Higher at Midday April 12

Today NVE Corp (NASDAQ: NVEC) is trading 2.43% up.

The latest price, as of 11:53:59 est, was $51.06. NVE has risen $1.21 in trading today.

7,271 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, NVE has a YTD change of 25.79%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on NVE visit the company profile.

About NVE Corp

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

