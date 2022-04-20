Price Alert: Shares of Nutrien (NTR) Trade 1.62% Lower at Midday April 20

Today Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) is trading 1.62% down.

The latest price, as of 12:10:13 est, was $111.50. Nutrien dropped $1.83 in trading today.

1,436,429 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Nutrien has a YTD change of 51.44%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Nutrien Ltd

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. The Company produces and distributes 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and its leading agriculture retail network, the Company is well positioned to supply the needs of its customers. It operates with a long-term view and is committed to working with its stakeholders as they address economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

