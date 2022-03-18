Price Alert: Shares of NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Trade 4.61% Higher at Midday March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NLOK - Market Data & News Trade

Today NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK) is trading 4.61% up.

The latest price, as of 12:09:01 est, was $27.07. NortonLifeLock has risen $1.195 in trading today.

4,980,269 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, NortonLifeLock has moved YTD 0.25%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About NortonLifeLock Inc

NortonLifeLock Inc. is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. It is the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world.

