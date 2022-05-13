Price Alert: Shares of Northern (NTIC) Trade 3.69% Higher at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NTIC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Northern Technologies International Corp. (NASDAQ: NTIC) is trading 3.69% up.

The latest price, as of 12:01:25 est, was $10.68. Northern has risen $0.38 so far today.

844 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Northern has moved YTD 31.91%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-07.

About Northern Technologies International Corp.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and services in over 60 countries either directly or via a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, independent distributors and agents. NTIC's primary business is corrosion prevention marketed primarily under the ZERUST® brand. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST® rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets for over 40 years and in recent years has targeted and expanded into the oil and gas industry. NTIC offers worldwide on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. NTIC's technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC's products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. NTIC also markets and sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable polymer resins and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec® brand.

