Price Alert: Shares of Nordson (NDSN) Trade 2.87% Lower at Midday May 18

Shares of Nordson Corp. (NASDAQ: NDSN) fell 2.87% Wednesday.

As of 12:00:00 est, Nordson is currently sitting at $208.85 and has moved $6.185 per share.

Nordson has moved 0.44% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 15.32% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-23.

About Nordson Corp.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries.

