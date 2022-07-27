Price Alert: Shares of Noodles & Company (NDLS) Trade 5.26% Higher at Midday July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NDLS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Noodles & Company - Class A (NASDAQ: NDLS) is trading 5.26% up.

The latest price, as of 11:54:23 est, was $4.60. Noodles & Company has moved $0.23 so far today.

82,875 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Noodles & Company has moved YTD 51.82%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Noodles & Company - Class A

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of 'Loving Life' which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams.

