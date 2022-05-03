Price Alert: Shares of nLIGHT (LASR) Trade 5.01% Higher at Midday May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LASR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ: LASR) rose 5.01% Tuesday.

As of 12:05:35 est, nLIGHT is currently sitting at $14.47 and has climbed $0.69 so far today.

nLIGHT has moved 21.30% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 42.46% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on nLIGHT visit the company profile.

About nLIGHT Inc

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Its lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,200 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea and Italy.

To get more information on nLIGHT Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: nLIGHT Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins