Price Alert: Shares of Niu (NIU) Trade 8.69% Lower at Midday March 11

Shares of Niu Technologies - ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) lost 8.69% Friday.

As of 12:09:13 est, Niu is currently sitting at $8.67 and has fallen $0.82 so far today.

Niu has moved 30.49% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 41.40% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Niu Technologies - ADR

As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU Technologies designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric bicycles and motorcycles. NIU has a product portfolio consisting of seven series, four e-scooter series, including NQi, MQi and UQi with smart functions and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycles series RQi and TQi, and a performance bicycle series, NIU Aero. Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services.

