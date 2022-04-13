Price Alert: Shares of NI (NODK) Trade 1.39% Lower at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NODK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NODK) are down 1.39% Wednesday.

As of 19:00:00 est, NI is currently sitting at $0.00 and has moved $0.23 per share in trading so far.

NI has moved 5.44% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 12.74% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About NI Holdings Inc

NI Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The company is a North Dakota business corporation that is the stock holding company of Nodak Insurance Company and became such in connection with the conversion of Nodak Mutual Insurance Company from a mutual to stock form of organization and the creation of a mutual holding company.

