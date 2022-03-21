Price Alert: Shares of New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Trade 2.43% Higher at Midday March 21

Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp (NASDAQ: NMFC) are up 2.43% Monday.

As of 12:07:41 est, New Mountain Finance is currently sitting at $13.70 and has risen $0.325 per share in trading so far.

New Mountain Finance has moved 0.73% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 0.00% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About New Mountain Finance Corp

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. The Company's first lien debt may include traditional first lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well as second lien and subordinated loans. Unitranche loans will expose the Company to the risks associated with second lien and subordinated loans to the extent it invests in the 'last out' tranche. In some cases, the investments may also include small equity interests. The Company's investment activities are managed by its Investment Adviser, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C., which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

