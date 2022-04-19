Price Alert: Shares of NeuroPace (NPCE) Trade 5.01% Higher at Midday April 19

Today NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE) is trading 5.01% up.

The latest price, as of 12:08:27 est, was $8.37. NeuroPace has risen $0.4 over the previous day’s close.

14,651 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, NeuroPace has moved YTD 20.83%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About NeuroPace Inc

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy, and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

