Price Alert: Shares of Neuronetics (STIM) Trade 1.01% Lower at Midday April 20

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) has lost $0.03 (1.01%) and sits at $2.95, as of 12:17:14 est on April 20.

40,778 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 2.05% over the last 5 days and shares fell 15.10% over the last 30 days.

Neuronetics expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Neuronetics Inc

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. Visit NeuroStar.com for safety information and indications for use. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan's national health insurance.

