Price Alert: Shares of Net 1 UEPS (UEPS) Trade 1.18% Higher at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UEPS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS) rose 1.18% Wednesday.

As of 11:52:01 est, Net 1 UEPS sits at $5.14 and has risen $0.06 per share.

Net 1 UEPS has moved 6.72% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 4.51% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Net 1 UEPS visit the company profile.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is a South African-focused financial technology company with a presence in Africa and Asia. Net1 utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technology to distribute low-cost financial and value-added services to underserved consumers and small businesses. The Company also provides transaction processing services, including being a payment processor and bill payment platform in South Africa. Net1 leverages its strategic investments in banks, telecom and mobile payment technology companies to further expand its product offerings or to enter new markets.

To get more information on Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal