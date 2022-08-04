Price Alert: Shares of Neovasc (NVCN) Trade 5.02% Lower at Midday August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVCN - Market Data & News Trade

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) has lost $0.394 (5.02%) and is currently sitting at $7.46, as of 11:25:41 est on August 4.

7,478 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 14.34% over the last 5 days and shares gained 29.83% over the last 30 days.

Neovasc expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Neovasc Inc

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe.

