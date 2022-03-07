Price Alert: Shares of Neoleukin (NLTX) Trade 3.88% Lower at Midday March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NLTX - Market Data & News Trade

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NLTX) shares are down 3.88%, or $0.09 per share, as on 12:12:25 est today. Opening the day at $2.35, 63,591 shares of Neoleukin exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $2.50 and $2.22.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 51.87%.

Neoleukin expects its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Neoleukin visit the company profile.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin's lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface.

To get more information on Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles