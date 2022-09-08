Price Alert: Shares of Navidea (NAVB) Trade 10.34% Lower at Midday September 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NAVB - Market Data & News

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) has fallen $0.0346 (10.34%) and is currently sitting at $0.30, as of 12:06:14 est on September 8.

1,495,031 shares have traded hands.

The Company is up 0.48% over the last 5 days and shares lost 40.77% over the last 30 days.

Navidea expects its next earnings on 2022-11-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Navidea visit the company profile.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept™ platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navidea's Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. Navidea's strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Company's pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts.

To get more information on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Fix from Equities News to receive the best stories to your inbox.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

The Ultimate Truth Serum The Era Of Low Inflation May Be Over. Are Commodities The Solution? Qualcomm's Metaverse Opportunity is Coming into Focus: Jeff Kagan The Disruptor You Can’t Live Without