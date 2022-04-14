Price Alert: Shares of National Vision (EYE) Trade 1.91% Lower at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EYE - Market Data & News Trade

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) shares are down 1.91%, or $0.83 per share, as on 11:55:27 est today. Opening the day at $43.64, 111,973 shares of National Vision exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $43.93 and $42.49.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 9.56%.

National Vision is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About National Vision Holdings Inc

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

