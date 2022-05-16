Price Alert: Shares of Nanostring (NSTG) Trade 6.34% Lower at Midday May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NSTG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSTG) are down 6.34% Monday.

As of 12:05:22 est, Nanostring sits at $15.77 and has fallen $1.06 so far today.

Nanostring has moved 24.33% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 60.38% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Nanostring Technologies Inc

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 4,000 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

