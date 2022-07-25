Price Alert: Shares of Nacco Industries (NC) Trade 8.80% Higher at Midday July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NC - Market Data & News Trade

Nacco Industries Inc. - Class A (NYSE: NC) has risen $3.08 (8.80%) and sits at $37.63, as of 12:00:15 est on July 25.

11,788 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 10.24% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 7.36% over the last 30 days.

Nacco Industries expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Nacco Industries visit the company profile.

About Nacco Industries Inc. - Class A

NACCO Industries, Inc.®, through a portfolio of mining and natural resources businesses, operates under three business segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and an activated carbon producer pursuant to a service-based business model. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment acquires and promotes the development of oil, gas and coal mineral interests, generating income primarily from royalty-based lease payments from third parties. In addition, the Company's Mitigation Resources of North America® business provides stream and wetland mitigation solutions.

