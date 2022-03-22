Price Alert: Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent BV (MYTE) Trade 2.32% Lower at Midday March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MYTE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent BV - ADR (NYSE: MYTE) moved 2.32% Tuesday.

As of 12:10:33 est, MYT Netherlands Parent BV is currently sitting at $11.46 and has moved $0.27 so far today.

MYT Netherlands Parent BV has moved 19.27% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 45.07% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-17.

About MYT Netherlands Parent BV - ADR

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated offer focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.

