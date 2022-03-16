Price Alert: Shares of Myers Industries (MYE) Trade 2.68% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MYE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE: MYE) rose 2.68% Wednesday.

As of 12:05:56 est, Myers Industries is currently sitting at $18.99 and has moved $0.495 per share.

Myers Industries has moved 12.06% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 7.10% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Myers Industries visit the company profile.

About Myers Industries Inc.

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under- vehicle service industry in the United States.

To get more information on Myers Industries Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Myers Industries Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles