Price Alert: Shares of Muscle Maker (GRIL) Trade 6.23% Higher at Midday August 5

Today Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ: GRIL) is trading 6.23% up.

The latest price, as of 11:52:46 est, was $0.38. Muscle Maker has climbed $0.0223 over the previous day’s close.

126,344 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Muscle Maker has moved YTD 48.60%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Muscle Maker Inc

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest's health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements.

