Price Alert: Shares of MultiPlan (MPLN) Trade 3.17% Higher at Midday April 19

Today MultiPlan Corp - Class A (NYSE: MPLN) is trading 3.17% up.

The latest price, as of 12:06:49 est, was $4.71. MultiPlan has climbed $0.145 over the previous day’s close.

481,622 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, MultiPlan has moved YTD 3.39%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About MultiPlan Corp - Class A

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, dental, government and property and casualty markets.

