Price Alert: Shares of Moog, (MOG.A) Trade 7.05% Lower at Midday June 15

Moog, Inc. - Class A (NYSE: MOG.A) has lost $5.99 (7.05%) and sits at $79.02, as of 12:03:12 est on June 15.

39,326 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 4.54% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 13.27% over the last 30 days.

Moog, expects its next earnings on 2022-07-29.

About Moog, Inc. - Class A

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog Industrial Group designs and manufactures highly reliable products, solutions and services using motion control and power/data technologies. The company combines world-class technologies with expert consultative support in a range of applications in energy, industrial machinery, marine, simulation and test industries, to name a few. Moog Inc. helps performance-driven companies to design and develop their next-generation equipment. Moog Industrial Group, with fiscal year 2020 sales of $909 million and over 40 locations worldwide, is part of Moog Inc., which has sales of US $2.9 billion.

