Price Alert: Shares of Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Trade 8.01% Lower at Midday July 1

Montauk Renewables Inc (NASDAQ: MNTK) has dropped $0.805 (8.01%) and is currently sitting at $9.17, as of 12:04:33 est on July 1.

136,152 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 13.88% over the last 5 days and shares lost 22.27% over the last 30 days.

Montauk Renewables expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Montauk Renewables Inc

Montauk Renewables, Inc. is a renewable energy company specializing in the recovery and processing of biogas from non-fossil fuel sources such as dairy and landfills for beneficial use as a replacement to fossil fuels. Company develops, owns, and operates Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG") projects, using proven technologies that supply renewable fuel into the transportation and electrical power sectors. Having participated in the industry for over 30 years, Montauk is one of the largest U.S. producers of RNG. The company has an operating portfolio of 12 Renewable Natural Gas and three Renewable Electricity projects that span six states.

