Price Alert: Shares of Molecular Templates (MTEM) Trade 4.36% Lower at Midday May 5

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) has fallen $0.075 (4.36%) and is currently sitting at $1.66, as of 12:10:31 est on May 5.

90,998 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 4.97% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 49.85% over the last 30 days.

Molecular Templates anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Molecular Templates Inc

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Its proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

