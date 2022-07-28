Price Alert: Shares of Mogo (Sub Voting) (MOGO) Trade 5.41% Higher at Midday July 28

Mogo Inc (Sub Voting) (NASDAQ: MOGO) has climbed $0.0508 (5.41%) and sits at $0.99, as of 11:59:00 est on July 28.

12,964 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 11.40% over the last 5 days and shares gained 4.21% over the last 30 days.

Mogo (Sub Voting) anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Mogo (Sub Voting) visit the company profile.

To get more information on Mogo Inc (Sub Voting) and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Mogo Inc (Sub Voting)'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles