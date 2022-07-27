Price Alert: Shares of Midatech Pharma (MTP) Trade 5.63% Lower at Midday July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTP - Market Data & News Trade

Midatech Pharma Plc - ADR (NASDAQ: MTP) has lost $0.0359 (5.63%) and sits at $0.60, as of 11:52:36 est on July 27.

15,725 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 8.48% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 18.13% over the last 30 days.

Midatech Pharma is set to release earnings on 2022-09-16.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

