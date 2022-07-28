Price Alert: Shares of Microvision (MVIS) Trade 7.13% Higher at Midday July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MVIS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) is trading 7.13% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:03:05 est, was $4.85. Microvision has risen $0.325 so far today.

1,393,823 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Microvision has moved YTD 8.98%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Microvision Inc.

MicroVision Inc. is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

