Price Alert: Shares of MI Homes (MHO) Trade 2.71% Higher at Midday March 15

Shares of MI Homes Inc. (NYSE: MHO) rose 2.71% Tuesday.

As of 12:06:15 est, MI Homes sits at $48.26 and has risen $1.28 per share.

MI Homes has moved 0.06% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 21.76% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About MI Homes Inc.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 127,650 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and are also currently sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

