Price Alert: Shares of Methode Electronics, (MEI) Trade 1.78% Higher at Midday April 19

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) has climbed $0.805 (1.78%) and is currently sitting at $46.01, as of 12:05:42 est on April 19.

26,800 shares have traded hands.

The Company rose 4.22% over the last 5 days and shares gained 5.18% over the last 30 days.

Methode Electronics, expects its next earnings on 2022-06-23.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Methode Electronics, visit the company profile.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. The company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, LED lighting, sensor, and radio remote control technologies. Its business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

