Price Alert: Shares of Mersana (MRSN) Trade 5.72% Lower at Midday June 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MRSN - Market Data & News Trade

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares moved 5.72%, or $0.265 per share, as on 12:03:11 est today. After Opening the Day at $4.58, 440,821 shares of Mersana have been traded today and the stock has moved between $4.71 and $4.30.

This year the company has a YTD change of 25.56%.

Mersana is set to release earnings on 2022-08-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Mersana visit the company profile.

About Mersana Therapeutics Inc

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana's lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b and is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana's second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana's customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company's early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company's Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

To get more information on Mersana Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Mersana Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles