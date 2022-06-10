Price Alert: Shares of MercadoLibre (MELI) Trade 6.84% Lower at Midday June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MELI - Market Data & News Trade

Today MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) is trading 6.84% down.

The latest price, as of 12:03:25 est, was $698.22. MercadoLibre has moved $51.155 in trading today.

394,578 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, MercadoLibre has a YTD change of 44.50%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About MercadoLibre Inc

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary online and technology-based tools that allow businesses and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform (including online classifieds for motor vehicles, services and real estate), which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

