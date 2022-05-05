Price Alert: Shares of MedAvail (MDVL) Trade 10.42% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDVL - Market Data & News Trade

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) has dropped $0.2 (10.42%) and is currently sitting at $1.71, as of 12:09:59 est on May 5.

768,831 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 10.28% over the last 5 days and shares gained 99.58% over the last 30 days.

MedAvail anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About MedAvail Holdings Inc

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

