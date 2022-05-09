Price Alert: Shares of MBIA (MBI) Trade 4.85% Lower at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MBI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) fell 4.85% Monday.

As of 12:05:02 est, MBIA is currently sitting at $12.05 and has fallen $0.62 per share.

MBIA has moved 6.30% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 19.06% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About MBIA Inc.

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets.

