Price Alert: Shares of Maxar (MAXR) Trade 3.04% Higher at Midday March 24

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) has climbed $1.13 (3.04%) and is currently sitting at $37.99, as of 12:07:27 est on March 24.

417,789 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is up 14.71% over the last 5 days and shares gained 36.31% over the last 30 days.

Maxar expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Maxar Technologies Inc

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. Maxar delivers disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate a changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Maxar's 4,000 team members in 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help customers create a better world.

