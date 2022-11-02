Price Alert: Shares of Materion (MTRN) Trade 15.98% Lower at Midday November 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTRN - Market Data & News Trade

Materion Corp (NYSE: MTRN) shares moved 15.98%, or $13.73 per share, as on 12:01:44 est today. Opening the day at $81.20, 249,367 shares of Materion have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $82.99 and $71.64.

This year the company has a YTD change of 6.02%.

Materion expects its next earnings on 2022-11-02.

About Materion Corp

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Its unique product portfolio includes high performance alloys, beryllium products, clad metal strip, composite metals, ceramics, inorganic chemicals, microelectronics packaging materials, precision optics, thin film coatings, and thin film deposition materials.

