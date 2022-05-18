Price Alert: Shares of Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Trade 4.49% Lower at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MMI - Market Data & News Trade

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE: MMI) has lost $1.88 (4.49%) and is currently sitting at $40.10, as of 12:03:03 est on May 18.

41,291 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 1.73% over the last 5 days and shares fell 20.70% over the last 30 days.

Marcus & Millichap expects its next earnings on 2022-08-05.

About Marcus & Millichap Inc

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus &Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors.

